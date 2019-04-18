The slow/no wake order for the southern portion of the Rock River has been lifted, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

Because of falling river levels, the restriction is lifted for the river segment from the Beloit-Rock Townline Road Bridge to the state line, according to a news release.

The speed restriction remains in force for the rest of the river in Rock County.

The National Weather Service predicts local river levels will continue to drop through Wednesday, but not to levels that would allow lifting of restrictions in place from the bridge north to the Dane County line.