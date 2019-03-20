ROCK COUNTY
A slow, no-wake speed restriction was declared for the entire Rock River, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Water levels at Lake Koshkonong measure 10.96 feet. County ordinances require speed restrictions when water levels exceed eight feet.
Deputies will post speed restriction signs along the river between the northern Rock County line and Indianford Dam.
