The Rock County sheriff extended a boat-speed restriction on the Rock River on Thursday as water woes continue in the area.

The sheriff's office also continued to warn motorists to beware and avoid high water on roads and highways.

The county highway department has published a map and a list of high-water locations on its website, http://www.co.rock.wi.us/highway.

The Rock River gauge at Afton registered 10.4 inches Thursday morning, which the National Weather Service categorizes as a minor flooding stage.

The river is predicted to recede slightly through the weekend but then to rise again, cresting at 10.7 inches on Wednesday.

The county slow, no wake order is triggered when the river reaches certain levels. The sheriff’s office announced the restriction from the Indianford Dam downstream to the Beloit-Rock Townline Road Bridge on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the restriction was extended farther downstream, to the state line.

Deputies will place slow, no-wake signs at public access points along the river.

This story will be updated throughout the day with information about high water problems.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse