The Rock County sheriff extended a boat-speed restriction on the Rock River on Thursday as water woes continue in the area.

The sheriff's office also continued to warn motorists to beware and avoid high water on roads and highways.

The county highway department has published a map and a list of high-water locations on its website, http://www.co.rock.wi.us/highway.

The Rock River gauge at Afton registered 10.4 inches Thursday morning, which the National Weather Service categorizes as a minor flooding stage.

The river is predicted to recede slightly through the weekend but then to rise again, cresting at 10.7 inches on Wednesday.

The county slow, no wake order is triggered when the river reaches certain levels. The sheriff’s office announced the restriction from the Indianford Dam downstream to the Beloit-Rock Townline Road Bridge on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the restriction was extended farther downstream, to the state line.

Deputies will place slow, no-wake signs at public access points along the river.

This story will be updated throughout the day with information about high water problems.