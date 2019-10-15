JANESVILLE

Traffic backups are expected Wednesday morning and afternoon on both sides of Interstate 90/39 at Newville as highway crews clean the bridge’s drains, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced.

From 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, the state plans to shut down one lane on the southbound side of the Interstate south of the Highway 59 interchange, according to a news release.

The DOT plans to shut down one northbound lane at the same location from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m..

The DOT said motorists should expect backups and delays because of the work. The DOT suggests people use alternate routes or plan extra time for their trips.