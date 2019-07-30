JANESVILLE

The recent wave of opioid overdoses in Milwaukee and Dane counties may be a problem in Rock County, too.

The Rock County Heroin Task Force issued an alert Monday, citing information from the Rock County Public Health Department.

The department saw an increase of “potential opioid-related overdose hospitalizations” in the two weeks from July 15-29.

"Because Dane and Milwaukee counties have experienced higher-than-normal overdoses, we are concerned that these increases may indicate that Rock County residents may be at higher risk of overdose," the alert states.

The Milwaukee County medical examiner reported 14 overdose deaths from Friday through Sunday.

Dane County authorities issued an alert last week after six overdoses were reported at hospitals July 14-22, according to news reports.

The Rock County Medical Examiner's Department, however, saw no overdose deaths over the weekend or yet this week, Director of Operations Barry Irmen said.

Rock County Health Department epidemiologist Nick Zupan emailed the task force Monday and asked that the information be widely distributed, said Erin Davis, task force member and executive director of Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change.

Zupan said Tuesday he receives information on potential opioid overdoses involved in hospital admissions and emergency-room visits in the county, and the recent numbers are higher than usual.

Zupan said normal for Rock County would be a “small handful” of such cases over 14 days, and that number increased for July 15-29.

Zupan would not reveal the number of cases, however, saying that privacy restrictions in the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA, don’t allow the release of data points if the numbers are less than 15 to 20.

Zupan said he is frustrated by the rule and would like to share more information, but people can lose their jobs for violating the federal law.

Zupan said his information does not show whether the overdoses were fatal or not.

Zupan and Davis both said the problem could be tied to a “bad batch” of illicit opioids.

Zupan said the batch could be more potent than normal, or other substances could be part of a lethal mix of drugs sold on the street.

"It almost certainly will be containing fentanyl," Davis said.

Fentanyl, a group of opioid drugs often manufactured illegally, has been tied to large numbers of overdose deaths nationwide, including all 14 overdose deaths in Janesville in 2017.

Fentanyl is said to be 50 times more potent than heroin, and drug users often don't know that the "heroin" they buy contains fentanyl.

Fentanyl boosts the potency of heroin or other opioid drugs, but fentanyl also has been combined with non-opioids such as cocaine.

Zupan said it’s important for people to react quickly and call 911 in the event of an overdose, so first responders can start treatment.

Signs of an opioid overdose include:

Body feels clammy to the touch

Extremely pale face

Extremely small pupils

Gurgling noises

Limp body

Purple or blue colored fingernails or lips

Slow or stopped breathing or heartbeat

Unable to be awakened

Unable to speak

Vomiting

This story may be updated.