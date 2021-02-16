JANESVILLE
Snowmobile trails are open once again to riders, the Rock County Public Works Department announced Tuesday.
Drivers should use caution between Milton and Newville along Highway 59 near Grass Lake. Utility work is being performed in the area, according to a news release.
Motorists are reminded that all-terrain vehicles are not allowed on the trails and that drivers must have landowner permission to traverse private property.
Riders can check trail conditions by calling 608-757-5458 or visiting www.co.rock.wi.us/parks-snowmobile-trails, travelwisconsin.com or facebook.com/rockcountysnowmobilealliance.