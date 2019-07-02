JANESVILLE

Rock County will test its Outdoor Warning System sirens at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The test signal will sound for one to two minutes. Actual tornado warnings last three to five minutes.

Weather-related information and instructions will be available on local radio stations and weather radios.

Residents are reminded not to call the 911 Communications Center or local radio stations for weather information.

If a siren is not working properly, residents should call the Rock County Sheriff’s Office's Emergency Bureau at 608-758-8440.