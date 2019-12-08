TOWN OF ROCK

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office Rock County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information in connection with a shooting that took place on the south side of Janesville.

At 8:21 p.m. Saturday, Rock County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 3000 block of Highway 51 for a report of shots fired, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The caller who heard the shots told police that just afterward a white Tahoe slowed down on Highway 51 and a person got onto the running board.

The Tahoe then traveled north on Highway 51.

Deputies have determined that the person who jumped into the Tahoe had a gunshot wound to his upper left leg.

The victim is described as a white male, possibly in his mid-30s with a 5 o’clock shadow. He was wearing a gray-colored jacket.

The victim was dropped off near the entrance to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, but did not go in, the news release said.

Deputies found six spent shell casings in the area of the 3000 block of Highway 51. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office Patrol and Detective Bureau are still investigating.

Anyone with information about the incident should call 608-757-2244 or contact the Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.