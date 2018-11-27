TOWN OF ROCK
A sex offender was scheduled to be released Tuesday to Rock Valley Community Programs, 203 W. Sunny Lane, according to the state Division of Community Corrections.
Scott D. Smith, 52, was convicted in Rock County of eight counts of possession of child pornography in 2009 and was sentenced to six years in prison and nine years of extended supervision, according to online court records.
While placed at Rock Valley, Smith must comply with standard sex-offender rules and GPS monitoring, and he is banned from activities in the community without approval of his probation agent; contact with minors; patronizing taverns, bars or liquor stores; contacting victims; or consuming alcohol or drugs, according to a news release.
Smith is a lifetime registrant of the state Sex Offender Registry, according to the program’s website.
