JANESVILLE

Rock County officials are considering steps to take to reduce the risk of spreading the new coronavirus.

County Administrator Josh Smith said at Thursday’s county board meeting that the county has talked about working with only “essential” staff members to reduce staff in county buildings, but the county hasn’t determined who would be considered “essential.”

Because local and state officials advise against gatherings of large groups of people, the county board could also conduct its next meeting via a conference call, Smith said.

If this happens, the county would find a way to ensure the public could still participate and voice concerns by calling in, he said.

The county will also implement a leave-of-absence policy that will allow ill employees to be paid for staying home in some cases, Smith said. A clause in a county policy allows for this in emergencies.

Board Chair Russ Podzilni told board members Thursday that he was canceling all out-of-county conferences or meetings that supervisors had planned to attend to prevent the possible spread of the virus and that committees should consider the same.

For more local coverage on the outbreak of the new coronavirus, go to gazettextra.com/coronavirus.