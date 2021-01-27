The arrival of nighttime temperatures in the single digits this week has prompted the Rock County Emergency Operations Center to open an emergency overnight warming shelter through Friday morning.
Those who need shelter because of extreme temperatures should call Rock County Crisis at 608-757-5025 for access to the warming shelter, according to a news release.
Warming locations and/or overnight shelter are also offered at these sites. Because of COVID-19, many locations are restricting access or hours of operation. Users are asked to wear face coverings and maintain social distance.
Beloit
Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd., 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday; 608-364-2905.
Clinton
Clinton Public Library, 214 Mill St., 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday and Friday, 8:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday; 608-676-5569.
Edgerton
Edgerton Public Library, 101 Albion St., 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday; 608-884-4511.
Janesville
Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 608-758-6580.
Uptown Janesville, 2500 Milton Ave., 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday; noon-5 p.m. Sunday; 608-752-7845.
Orfordville
Orfordville Village Hall, 303 E. Beloit St., 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 608-879-2004.
Brodhead
Brodhead City Hall, 1111 W. Second Ave., 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 608-897-4018.
Brodhead Police Department lobby, 1004 W. Exchange St., 24-hours Monday-Sunday; 608-897-2112.
Overnight shelters
GIFTS Men’s Shelter, 1025 N. Washington St., Janesville, by appointment Monday-Sunday; call 608-726-4941 to register.
House of Mercy, 320 Lincoln St., Janesville, by appointment Monday-Sunday for women and children only; 608-754-0045.