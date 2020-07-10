JANESVILLE

Nationwide concerns about the resurgence of COVID-19 are now at our doorstep.

Citing a “concerning” increase in new cases of coronavirus infection, the Rock County Health Department on Friday stepped up its promotion of mask wearing in public, and not just indoors.

“To date, this week alone we’ve seen a 60% increase in new cases compared to last week,” Public Health Officer Marie-Noel Sandoval said in a news release late Friday afternoon.

Actual numbers of cases were not available. The Gazette could not reach officials late Friday.

“In order to prevent the number of cases from spiking as we have seen in neighboring counties, the public health department is urging the public to protect themselves and others by wearing a face covering,” Sandoval wrote.

“Cloth face coverings are strongly recommended to be worn indoors and outdoors whenever around anyone who is not part of your household, with very few exceptions,” the release continues.

The release goes on to “strongly recommend” that employers require the use of cloth face coverings by their employees and customers and that schools and universities require staff and students to wear face coverings when they meet in person.

The department’s coronavirus data that is shared with the public has not been updated since July 2.

The data show 873 positive tests for coronavirus through July 1, with a projection of total 1,031 cases by July 22.

“Cloth face coverings are NOT a replacement for physical distancing recommendations or other guidance,” the release states. “Each resident and visitor of Rock County has a responsibility to help keep the community safe, healthy, and open.”

The release noted the latest scientific understanding that people who are infectious usually won’t know it, so everyone should assume assume they are potentially infectious.

“Cloth face coverings create a simple barrier to help prevent respiratory droplets from traveling into the air and onto other people when the person … coughs, sneezes, talks,or raises their voice,” the release states.