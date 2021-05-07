Most Rock County law enforcement agencies will add patrols focusing on intoxicated-driving on Saturday and three other days in May and June.
The Rock County Impaired Driving Enforcement Task Force includes the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and police departments of Janesville, Clinton, Orfordville, town of Beloit, city of Beloit and town of Turtle, according to a news release issued Friday.
The other special enforcement dates are on Fridays: May 21, June 4 and June 25.
“There will be zero tolerance for driving under the influence, open intoxicants, seat belt violations and improper use of child safety restraints,” the release says.
“The goal of this high-visibility enforcement is to encourage drivers to make an alternative plan so they don’t drive while drunk or high,” the release continues.
A grant from the state Department of Transportation will pay for the extra patrols.