JANESVILLE
The Rock County Health Department has lifted the county’s COVID-19 mask orders, giving its blessing for people to go without face-covering mask in many public spaces.
In a notice released Friday, the health department said Health Officer Katrina Harwood announced the county’s order is lifted effective at noon Friday. The word comes a day after the CDC released new guidance that people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can safely resume regular activities without a mask.
In a statement Friday, Harwood said the county is lifting its own orders. She said if it’s been at least two weeks since a person has gotten the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or if it’s been two weeks since they received the single dose Johnson & Johnson jab, studies show it’s safe to stop wearing a mask in many situations.
“Now that more of our residents have been vaccinated, we are removing the mask order so that those people can take advantage of the benefits of being vaccinated. We encourage everyone to get vaccinated when they can. We understand that many people still have questions and concerns, and that is normal. If you are unsure about whether the vaccine is right for you, please talk to your doctor," Harwood said in a statement.
The COVID vaccine is free and is available to all residents 12 and older.
Statewide, the Department of Health Services reports about 39% of Wisconsin residents have been vaccinated.
In Rock County, a smaller proportion of the population, about 34%, have been fully vaccinated, according to state health data.
The proportion of those in Rock County who are considered fully vaccinated against COVID is slightly higher than the national average for full vaccinated, which earlier this week was about 32% of all U.S. residents.
About 42% of Rock County Residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and are considered “partially vaccinated,” according to state health data, and the county estimates the rate of positive COVID infections among those tested the last two weeks is at about 5.4 percent—a decline from recent weeks.
Harwood said that under continuing CDC guidelines, masks are still mandatory on planes, buses, trains, and public transportation.
“There may also be other federal, local, and facility requirements in place that everyone should continue to follow. Businesses may choose to keep mask requirements in place for everyone rather than asking for vaccination status,” Harwood wrote.
The county health department in its repeal of the local mandate said it continues to follow CDC guidance and “strongly recommends” that regardless of vaccination status, everyone should wear masks in healthcare settings, at schools, in correctional facilities, and homeless shelters—all settings that present a higher risk of COVID transmission.
“As more people become vaccinated, these recommendations will continue to be reviewed,” Harwood wrote.
Following the county's Friday announcement, the Janesville School District issued an alert stating that the school district will continue to require "all individuals" age 5 and up to wear masks inside school district buildings.
School district spokesman Patrick Gasper wrote that while the county overall has more than 30% of people fully vaccinated, just 9.3% of children ages 16 to 17 have in the district are fully vaccinated.
Gasper wrote that the district estimates about 21.7% of those students have had a first dose of the vaccination.
Children 12 to 15 are now eligible to receive the vaccination, but Gasper noted it will be at least 5 weeks before children in that age group would become fully vaccinated.
Children under 12 years of age are not yet eligible to receive vaccinations. Meanwhile, most schools in Rock County continue to report positive COVID cases in tandem with quarantine of those who've had close contacts with others who are infected, Gasper wrote.
Harwood said people should continue to follow quarantine and isolation requirements to help contain the spread of COVID-19.
The county recommends that vaccinated people who may be at higher risk of infectious disease or who have weaker immune systems “may want to continue wearing a mask.”
The county recommends that anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19 should get tested and stay isolated from others while awaiting test results.
Those who are fully vaccinated who have had contact with someone with COVID infection do not need to quarantine unless they have symptoms.