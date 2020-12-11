JANESVILLE
Almost of a third of Rock County Jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, and dozens of inmate tests are still pending at the State Hygiene Lab, jail officials reported Friday.
In a brief news release Friday morning, jail officials said 71 of 234 inmates are now confirmed to have COVID-19, a dramatic increase since the jail began testing after four inmates showed symptoms of the virus.
On Thursday, sheriff’s officials said the jail population was being broken up into “cohort” groups of people who tested negative for the virus, and those people were being separated from those who tested positive and those who didn’t have test results but were asymptomatic.
As of Thursday afternoon, the jail was awaiting results for 55 inmate tests submitted Tuesday, but officials also reported that 29 inmates had tested positive so far.
In Friday's release, the sheriff’s office said it received more test results Thursday afternoon, and inmate infections had increased from 29 to 71.
The jail earlier this year had thinned the inmate population to create more space. As of Friday morning, about one-third of the inmates had tested positive, according to results the sheriff’s office made available.
As of Friday, the sheriff’s office said the jail was offering testing to all patients after it was able to access more test kits.
The sheriff’s office said it was waiting for the results of 99 inmate tests.
One jail official said Thursday the outbreak at the jail had entered an “emergency phase.” All work previously handled by jail inmates, such as kitchen, laundry and sanitation details, has been temporarily handed to jail staff in an attempt to avoid further spread of COVID-19, the sheriff’s office said.
It’s not clear if jail staff members have become infected during the outbreak, and the sheriff’s office has not said whether anyone has been hospitalized.
It’s also not clear if particular cellblocks or units at the jail have been hit harder by the virus than others.
