JANESVILLE

Residents are making their annual treks to the Rock County Courthouse to pay property taxes and encountering a new parking situation for the first time.

Here's a guide:

The county in November locked all but the main courthouse doors.

Public parking is available in the lot in front of the main entrance on the west side of the courthouse but also underneath that lot.

The underground parking area was not available for many years but is now open, often unused by courthouse visitors.

The county issued a news release reminding residents of the situation.

Lines to pay taxes at the county treasurer's office have not been long so far, but dozens of people often have to stand in line during the week after Christmas.

Underground parking is accessible from the Court Street and St. Lawrence Street sides, close to the Civil War monument.

Handicapped parking spots are marked at the front entrance.

Only employees are now allowed to park and enter at the east-side parking area near Wisconsin Avenue.

Also new is the security screening with metal detectors at the front entrance, which all visitors are required to pass through. In the past, only visitors to the courtroom side of the courthouse were required to go through security.

Those wearing steel-toed shoes will be required to remove them and place them on the package scanner, similar to those at airports.

Those carrying weapons could have them confiscated.

Janesville city bus riders can enter the building near the bus stop on Court Street by pushing a buzzer at the side door and waiting for a security escort.