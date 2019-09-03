JANESVILLE

The Rock County Courthouse's front entrance, parking lot and underground garage will close for repairs starting Monday, Sept. 9.

Courthouse staff and the public must park on the street or in the rear east parking lot and underground parking garage off East Court Street, said Brent Sutherland, Rock County facilities management director.

The closure is expected to last two months.

Sutherland said the county tries to perform maintenance on the concrete parking structure, including caulking and sealing, every five years.

The most common fixes will be on cracks in double-tee structures, he said.

Workers who were doing security upgrades in the front lobby also noticed cracks in the concrete that should be sealed, Sutherland said. The county will use a 4-inch concrete overlay to fill them, he said.

“It’s just one of the different options for repairs," Sutherland said. "When we do this 4-inch overlay, it stiffens the entire deck (top level) up.”

At its Aug. 20 meeting, the Rock County General Services Committee approved several change orders for the work, including $21,000 for engineering services for the west parking structure and deck and $506,000 for the concrete overlay on the west parking ramp.

After the crack repairs are done in October or early November, the county will begin security upgrades to the courthouse's front entrance, Sutherland said.