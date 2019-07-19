JANESVILLE

Officials say a hazmat crew has neutralized an accidental release of chlorine gas at Rock County courthouse.

The incident led to evacuation and closure of the courthouse on Friday morning after a maintenance worker accidentally mixed the wrong chemicals used in the building's cooling system.

The incident was reported to police at 8:53 a.m. About 100 courthouse employees were evacuated.

0:59 Update on the chemical incident at the Rock County Courthouse Janesville Fire Chief Ernie Rhodes gives an update on the chemical incident at the Rock County Courthouse on Friday, July 19.

No injuries were reported, but some courthouse employees said they could smell and taste chlorine as they were evacuating.

At about noon, officials had reopened Court Street, a Gazette reporter on scene said, but for a few hours, access to the courthouse was closed, including Atwood Avenue and Main Street. Residents were being advised to avoid the area.

Janesville Fire Chief Ernie Rhodes told The Gazette that workers at the courthouse accidentally mixed sulfuric acid and sodium hypochlorite, creating chlorine gas, which can be dangerous.

He said that based on preliminary information it appears county workers were handling a set of new chemicals that hadn't been used at the courthouse before, and the new mixture was "not compatible."

John Furseth, Rock County facility superintendent, said the chemicals involved are used for treating the water that circulates through the air-conditioning cooling tower at the courthouse. He said he was not sure how much chemical was involved.

Rhodes estimated it will be a couple of hours before the mixture, which was mixed in a 55-gallon drum, is mitigated.

By about 11:15 a.m. Friday, Rhodes told reporters on scene that crews had mitigated and neutralized the gas to the point it was no longer a potential emergency. He said two hazmat workers also checked for any damage to the plastic tank where the chemicals were mixed.

He said as of late morning, the building was free of chlorine gas.

He said the situation was still being treated as a hazardous materials response, but that local crews late Friday morning were turning over the response to a cleanup contractor that was being sent by the chemical provider.

Rhodes said that hazmat crews hadn't removed any equipment or materials from the area where the accident occurred. He said contractors would clean up at the scene. He said the chemical mixture is one that can cause fumes to "linger" in the air.

The courthouse was closed for the day based on advice from the fire department and sheriff's office, said Randy Terronez, acting county administrator.

Terronez said the county followed the same procedures it uses for "snow days" at the courthouse. For snow emergencies that cause closures at the courthouse, the county's chief judge and county chairman initiate a set of calls on a phone tree to all department heads.

The closure only affects county workers at the courthouse, he said.

Rhodes told reporters the accident presented a minor hazard to people in the courthouse.

The bigger effect was to the business at the courthouse, which would be shut down all day on Friday.

A Gazette reporter observed a woman in a red T-shirt approach a cordoned-off area around the courthouse at about 9:45 a.m. When the woman learned the courthouse was being closed, she asked what she was supposed to do about her 10 a.m. court date.

Terronez said her hearing and other hearings slated for Friday would be "rescheduled."

"All-righty then," the woman responded.

Jury trials scheduled for Monday will be rescheduled because court officials weren’t sure Friday if they would be able to update the automated system prospective jurors call every night to check if they need to report for jury duty.

Judge Barbara McCrory said she had three jury trials slated Monday that will have to be moved. She knew that lawyers involved in at least one of the trials needed to access court papers Friday, and they'd be unable to do so.

McCrory and Judge Dan Dillon said anyone wondering about rescheduling of criminal or civil hearings on Friday can contact the Clerk of Courts office on Monday.

McCrory said she was in the courthouse Friday morning when staff activated alarms and gave an announcement over the intercom to evacuate.

She said the fumes from the gas were noticeable, even on the upper floors.

“If you were breathing it in, you could feel it in your chest. And my eyes were a little bit sore,” she said.

On Friday the state's online court records website was down because of an unrelated incident in Madison.

Richard Greenlee, the county's corporation counsel, said his car is parked in the parking garage where a hazmat team and cleanup crews were dealing with the chemicals.

He wondered how he'd get child seats he needed to pick up his kids later in the day.

The county was working on ways for people to access cars that are parked in the garage affected by the accident, officials said.

According to officials at the scene, it wasn't clear Friday morning whether the hazmat response would take a few hours or all day.

This story will be updated.