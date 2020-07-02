People needing to cool off during the heat wave can go to several local cooling centers, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Thursday.
Those who use the air-conditioned cooling centers are responsible for their own belongings, water and food. The centers are not overnight shelters, according to the release.
This list is shorter than in the past because some buildings are closed because of the coronavirus.
- Beloit: Public library, 605 Eclipse Blvd., 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
- Brodhead: City Hall, 1111 W. 2nd Ave, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Brodhead Police Department lobby, 1004 W. Exchange St., 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
- Clinton: Public library, 214 Mill St., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and by appointment only 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. weekdays and Saturdays, call 608-676-5569.
- Edgerton: Public library, 101 Albion St., by appointment only, call 608-884-6580.
- Janesville: Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and the Janesville Mall, 2500 Milton Ave., 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
- Orfordville: Village Hall, 303 E. Beloit St., 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.