JANESVILLE

Longtime Rock County Board member Hank Brill has filed paperwork stating he will not run to keep his seat on the board this spring.

The deadline for incumbents to file a notice of noncandidacy was 5 p.m. Friday. No other county board incumbents have filed such a notice.

Two people have taken out papers to run for the seat so far: Michael Mulligan of 1318 S. Jones Road, Janesville, and Vernus Skattum of 408 Westview Ave., Clinton.

Brill, a board member since 2002, represents Supervisory District 7, which comprises the town and village of Clinton, town of Bradford wards 1 and 2, town of La Prairie wards 1 and 2, town of Turtle Ward 3 and city of Janesville Ward 29.

Candidates interested in running for county board have until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, to turn in paperwork and signatures for ballot placement. Candidates must submit a minimum of 50 signatures and a maximum of 100 signatures.

Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson can be contacted at 608-757-5660 for more information.

All 29 county board seats are up for election on the April 7 ballot. Any primaries needed will be on Feb. 18.

A list of county board candidates and their progress toward filing their papers is located under the election tab on the county clerk’s website.