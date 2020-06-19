Rock County authorities will participate in a "Click It or Ticket" seat belt initiative from Monday through July 5.

The Janesville and Beloit police departments and Rock County Sheriff's Office will work together to encourage voluntary compliance with seat belt laws, according to a news release.

Wisconsin’s seat belt usage rate is 90.2%—the highest ever. However, 44% of the car and light truck occupants killed in Wisconsin traffic crashes last year were not buckled up, the release states.

Wisconsin reported 41,654 traffic convictions for failure to wear a seat belt in 2019, according to the release.

“Despite advances in vehicle technologies, wearing a seat belt remains the most important and effective step motorists can take to prevent being injured or killed in a traffic crash,” Beloit police Sgt. Christian Dalton said in the release.