Rock Co. Sheriff's Office: Woman has been missing since Dec. 23
Gazette staff
Feb 4, 2022

JANESVILLE—Rock County Officials say the search is on for a woman who has been missing since a few days before Christmas.

In a Facebook post Friday evening, the Rock County Sheriff's Office said 43-year-old Katie Lynn Hatlevig was last seen on Dec. 23.

Court records show most recently had been living in Beloit. Hatlevig has not been in contact with her family since she went missing in December, authorities said.

Hatlevig is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 165 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to call the Rock County Sheriff's Office at 608-757-2244 or 608-757-7911.