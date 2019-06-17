JANESVILLE

Various road and trail closures are scheduled as part of the Interstate 90/39 expansion project, the state Department of Transportation announced.

The closures include:

East Milwaukee Street and County O/Delavan Drive will close from 6 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, until 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, under the Interstate.

Crews will set girders for the southbound bridge on East Milwaukee Street and remove the old southbound bridge deck over County O/Delavan Drive.

Palmer Drive will close from 6 a.m. Thursday, June 20, until 6 p.m. Friday, June 21, under the Interstate for bridge staining operations.

Drivers should use alternate routes and be alert for crews and equipment in the area.

Spring Brook Trail will close starting Monday, June 17, until fall under I-90/39.

Pedestrians and bicyclists using the trail should follow posted routes to Ruger Avenue, South Pontiac Drive and South Lexington Drive.

The work is weather dependent and could change.

For more information and project updates, visit i39-90.wi.gov or facebook.com/Wisconsin I3990Project.