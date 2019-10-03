JANESVILLE

Various ramp and road closures are scheduled in Rock County next week as part of the Interstate 90/39 expansion project, the state Department of Transportation announced.

The Highway 11/Racine Street ramp to southbound I-90/39 will close from 3 to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday, Oct. 7 to 10, according to a news release.

Ruger Avenue will close under I-90/39 from 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, as crews remove the formwork on the southbound bridge.

Townline Road west of Milton will close under I-90/39 starting early Monday, Oct. 7, through late Thursday, Oct. 10, for falsework removal on the southbound bridge. Emergency access will remain open for police, fire and EMS vehicles, according to the release.

Drivers are advised to use caution and be alert for crews and equipment in the area.

The work is weather dependent and subject to change.

For a map of road closures caused by the Interstate expansion, visit gazettextra.com/interstate.