JANESVILLE
Partial road closures are planned for the Jolly Jingle Holiday Light Parade, which starts at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1.
Closures will begin at 5 p.m. and will remain in effect for the duration of the parade. The partial closures include:
- North Jackson Street from Laurel to Milwaukee streets.
- Wall Street from High to Jackson streets.
- Milwaukee Street from High Street to Parker Drive.
- River Street from Milwaukee to Court streets.
- Main Street from St. Lawrence Avenue to Milwaukee Street.
- Court Street from Franklin Street to Parker Drive.
Westbound traffic on Racine Street at Main Street will be directed southbound on Main Street.
For more information, call the Janesville Recreation Division at 608-755-3030.
