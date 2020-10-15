JANESVILLE

Street resurfacing work has started on Janesville’s east side and is expected to finish Saturday, Oct. 24, according to a city news release.

No-parking signs will be posted. Residents who park on city streets overnight must move their vehicles before work begins in the mornings, according to the release.

Residents also should refrain from raking leaves onto streets until pavement work is completed.

The work is weather dependent and will take place on these streets:

Harmony Circle.

Hawthorne Avenue, from Harmony Circle NW to Hawthorne Park Drive.

Sherman Avenue, from North Martin Road to Harmony Circle SW.

North Sumac Drive, from Mount Zion Avenue to Black Bridge Road.

North Claremont Drive, from Rutledge Avenue to Hyacinth Avenue.

Hawthorne Avenue, from North Claremont Drive to Erie Drive.

Hyacinth Avenue, from North Pontiac Drive to Ontario Drive.

Ontario Drive, from Rutledge Avenue to Hyacinth Avenue.

Rutledge Avenue, from North Pontiac Drive to Ontario Drive.

North Pontiac Drive, from 258 feet south of Randolph Road to 155 feet north of Randolph Road.

South Harmony Drive, from Ruger Avenue to East Milwaukee Street.

Cargill Court, from South Harmony Drive to the cul-de-sac east of South Harmony Drive.

Residents will have driveway access during resurfacing.

In addition, Mount Zion Avenue will close for paving from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, between North Pontiac Drive and Morningside Drive.

Bus routes will be affected by resurfacing efforts from Oct. 20 to 23, including the No. 5 Milwaukee Street and No. 8 Nightside East routes. Stops 147 and 333 will be temporarily closed.

For questions about bus routes, call the Janesville Transit System at 608-755-3150.

For questions about street resurfacing, call Assistant City Engineer Lisa Wolf at 608-755-3162.