JANESVILLE

Several streets will be closed and lanes will be restricted under Interstate 90/39 next week as part of the Interstate expansion project, the state Department of Transportation said in a news release Friday.

East Milwaukee Street will close from 6 a.m. Monday to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 14-15. Crews will remove formwork on the southbound bridge during this time.

The Highway 11/Racine Street ramp will close daily from 3 to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday, Oct. 14-16.

The ramp also will close from 3 a.m. Thursday until noon Saturday, Oct. 17-19, as crews pour concrete over part of the southbound bridge over County O.

One lane in each direction on Highway 26/Milton Avenue will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Eastbound lanes on Highway 14/Humes Road will be restricted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 16-17.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes during these closures.

The work is weather dependent and subject to change.

For a map of closures caused by the expansion project, visit gazettextra.com/interstate.