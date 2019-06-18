JANESVILLE

Road closures for East Milwaukee Street and County O/Delavan Drive have been rescheduled, according to the state Department of Transportation.

East Milwaukee Street will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Thursday, June 20, under Interstate 90/39. The street will remain open Wednesday, June 19.

County O/Delavan Drive will be closed from 6 a.m. Thursday, June 20, until 6 p.m. Friday, June 21, under I-90/39.

Drivers should use alternate routes during these times.

For updates on road closures and the I-90/39 expansion project, visit www.i39-90.wi.gov or www.facebook.com/WisconsinI3990Project.