JANESVILLE
A one-block stretch of North River Street closed Monday and will remain closed until next week for railroad bridge maintenance work, according to a news release.
Union Pacific Railroad crews will work on the bridge between Ravine Street and Centerway.
The road remains open to local traffic, but traffic cannot continue underneath the bridge. There is no posted detour route, according to the release.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse