JANESVILLE

Three roads will undergo resurfacing starting Monday on Janesville’s east side, Janesville police said.

Work will begin about 6 a.m. Monday and run through Saturday, Aug. 22. The affected roads are:

Apache Drive, from Seminole Road to Cherokee Road.

Seminole Road, from Cherokee Road to Apache Drive.

South Wright Road, from Highway 11 to Ruger Avenue.

Apache Drive and Seminole Road will be open to through traffic, but South Wright Road will be closed and traffic detoured for the entire week, according to a police department release.

No-parking signs will be posted on the three streets from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Vehicles parked there overnight must move before resurfacing work begins in the morning, according to the release.

Residents are advised to park their vehicles on streets outside the project zone. Motorists are reminded to drive slowly through the construction zones and avoid driving on fresh oil, according to the release.

Two bus routes will be affected from Monday through Sunday: Wright Road Route and Nightside East Routes. Bus stops 232, 233, 234 and 359 will temporarily close. The nearest bust stop will be 358 or the SSM Health-St. Mary's Hospital passenger shelter.

Resurfacing work is weather dependent and can change.

For more information about resurfacing, call the city’s engineering department at 608-755-3162. For questions about bus routes, call the Janesville Transit System at 608-755-3150.