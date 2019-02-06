Rep. Bryan Steil, R-1st District, will hold a "telephone town hall" for constituents in Milwaukee and Waukesha counties at 6 p.m. today, Wednesday, but anyone can listen in.

Steil’s office announced the event Wednesday morning.

“Members of the media are encouraged to listen in, however, we respectfully request that members of the media refrain from asking questions … so Bryan can answer as many questions from constituents as possible,” the release states.

Those who want to listen in can do so by calling 877-229-8493, PIN 118308, at 6 p.m.

Members of the media planning to listen were asked to let Steil’s office know.