WASHINGTON, D.C.

Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., has shifted the start time for his July 16 “telephone town hall” from 5:30 p.m. to 5:20 p.m.

The change is due to "an unexpected change in the House vote schedule," according to a news release.

To participate, 1st District residents are invited to call 877-229-8493 and use the code 118308.