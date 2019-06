Rep. Bryan Steil, R-1st District, will hold a telephone call-in for constituents at 5:45 p.m. today, Wednesday.

To join, call 877-229-8493 and use PIN 118308 at 5:45 p.m.

The session is expected to last 45 minutes to one hour.

News media are encouraged to listen but are asked not to ask questions, according to a news release from Steil’s office.