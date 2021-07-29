Rep. Bryan Steil plans two listening sessions Monday in Rock and Walworth counties.

First Congressional District residents may attend to discuss issues pending in Congress or ask for help in dealing with federal agencies.

Anyone needing assistance or special accommodations should contact Steil’s district office in advance at 608-752-4050.

The local sessions will be from 9 to 9:50 a.m. at Janesville City Hall, 18 N. Jackson St., and from 11 to 11:50 a.m. at East Troy Village Hall, 2015 Energy Drive.

