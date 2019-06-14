JANESVILLE

Sections of Randolph Road and Milton Avenue will close for street repairs from midnight to about 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, city officials said.

The westbound lane of Randolph Road will be closed from Milton to Randall avenues. The eastbound lane will remain open to traffic, according to a city news release.

Two northbound lanes on Milton Avenue will be closed from Black Bridge Road to 200 feet north of Randolph Road. Northbound traffic will merge into one lane.

Side road access to Milton Avenue businesses will remain open.

Morning traffic congestion is expected, and drivers should plan accordingly. In case of inclement weather, the rain date is Wednesday, June 19.

Janesville Transit System routes also will be affected. For questions about bus routes, call the transit division at 608-755-3150.

For questions about lane closures and street repairs, call the operations division at 608-755-3110.