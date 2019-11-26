JANESVILLE
Several Interstate 90/39 ramps are expected to close Tuesday night and Wednesday in Janesville and Beloit, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.
Ramp closures include:
- Highway 11/Avalon Road to southbound I-90/39, from 9 to 11 p.m. Tuesday.
- Southbound I-90/39 ramp to County S/Shopiere Road, 11 p.m. Tuesday to 2 a.m. Wednesday.
- Shopiere Road to southbound I-90/39, 2 to 3 a.m. Wednesday.
Drivers should use alternate routes during these times.
For more information, visit i39-90.wi.gov or facebook.com/wisconsini3990project.
For a map of closures caused by the Interstate expansion project, visit gazettextra.com/interstate.