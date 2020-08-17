BELOIT

The Interstate 43/Highway 81 ramp to northbound Interstate 90/39 will be closed for bridge work starting Wednesday, the state Department of Transportation announced.

The ramp will close from 5 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Aug. 19, and again Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 24 and 25, according to a news release.

During the closures, crews will set large steel girders for the future flyover ramps at the interchange, according to the release.

Motorists on Milwaukee Road and I-43 who want to travel north on I-90/39 must use alternate routes during those times. A signed detour will be posted, according to the release.

The project is weather dependent and subject to change.

For more information, visit the Wisconsin I-39/90 Project Facebook page.