JANESVILLE
As possible rain looms in the local weather forecast, Rock County officials have opted to close the county’s snowmobile trails effective at 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release.
The trails will be closed until further notice. Snowmobilers should check trail conditions by calling 608-757-5458 or visiting the county’s snowmobile trail website at rock.wi.us/parks-snowmobile-trails.
All snowmobiles on trails must be registered with the state Department of Natural Resources. Snowmobilers always must get permission to travel across private property.
ATV and off-road vehicle operators are prohibited from using dedicated snowmobile trails at all times.