A Gazette file photo of a painting of snowmobiles on the trail at dusk. Rock County plans to shut its snowmobile trail network Wednesday morning until further notice as rain could move into the area.

 Mary Bergin

JANESVILLE

As possible rain looms in the local weather forecast, Rock County officials have opted to close the county’s snowmobile trails effective at 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release.

The trails will be closed until further notice. Snowmobilers should check trail conditions by calling 608-757-5458 or visiting the county’s snowmobile trail website at rock.wi.us/parks-snowmobile-trails.

All snowmobiles on trails must be registered with the state Department of Natural Resources. Snowmobilers always must get permission to travel across private property.

ATV and off-road vehicle operators are prohibited from using dedicated snowmobile trails at all times.

