JANESVILLE
A section of railroad on North Jackson Street will be closed for repairs from 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. today, according to a city of Janesville news release.
Emergency track repairs will occur on the section between Centerway and Race Street. No detours will be available. Residents are advised to use alternate routes.
For more information or questions, call the Engineering Division at 608-755-3160.
