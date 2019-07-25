JANESVILLE

Overnight road closures are planned Monday and Tuesday, July 29 and 30, for County O/Delavan Drive and the Highway 11/Racine Street ramp, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.

County O/Delavan Drive under Interstate 90/39 will close from 8 p.m. Monday to 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The Highway 11/Racine Street ramp to southbound I-90/39 will close from 8 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Crews will pour concrete on the newly widened southbound Interstate bridge.

Work is weather dependent and may change.

For updates on the I-39/90 Expansion Project, visit www.i39-90.wi.gov or facebook.com/WisconsinI3990Project.