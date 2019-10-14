JANESVILLE

The Highway 11/Racine Street ramp closure is being postponed until Monday, Oct. 21, the state Department of Transportation announced.

The ramp will be closed from 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, until 11 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, as crews pour concrete on the southbound Interstate 90/39 bridge over County O, according to a DOT news release.

County O/Delavan Drive will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, for the bridge work, according to the release.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes during the project.

For a map of road closures caused by the Interstate expansion, visit gazettextra.com/interstate.