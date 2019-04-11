JANESVILLE

Large portions of Janesville’s East side lost electrical power on Thursday morning.

Areas affected included Milton Avenue and Milwaukee street, two main traffic corridors.

Schools also lost power.

The city public works division was asked to post stop signs at the many intersections affected, said Sgt. Brain Vaughn of the Janesville police.

Vaughn said motorists are required to treat the intersections where stoplights are not working as if they have stop signs, “which is scary,” Vaughn added, noting that some drivers might ignore this rule.

The Alliant Energy online outage map showed about 10,000 customers without power on the east side around 10:10 a.m.

Alliant spokeswoman Annemarie Newman said at 10:50 a.m. that about 1,100 customers remained without power, which she estimated would be restored within "a few hours."

All power was restored before noon, Newman said.

Newman said strong winds caused tree damage and affected high-voltage transmission lines on the city's east side.

Janesville School District spokesman Patrick Gasper said at 10:20 a.m. that some of the schools’ power had already been restored.

Schools have a lot of windows, Gasper noted, and students who are in interior rooms with little light would be moved to areas that get a lot of natural light.

The biggest concern is power to kitchens, Gasper said, but looked as though lunch would not be affected.