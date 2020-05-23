A possible tornado west of Clinton was among numerous similar reports during the storms that swept through southern Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, police asked motorists to avoid Afton Road on Janesville’s south side because of flooding.

Mud washed over the southbound lane of Afton Road, south of Rockport Road, and barricades were erected around 7 p.m.

Sgt. Jennifer Wehmas of the Janesville Police Department said the northbound lane of Afton Road was clear, but motorists should not try to drive south.

Tornado sirens could be heard in Janesville, stopping and then restarting several times during the storms, starting around 5 p.m.

Storm chaser Tom Purdy reported briefly seeing a tornado west of Clinton, “long enough for me to open the door, grab my camera, and it was gone,” he said.

The National Weather Service also received reports of tornadoes in eastern Rock County.

A Twitter account that collects storm reports, @spotternetwork, noted reports of tornadoes or funnel clouds southeast of Whitewater, northwest of Elkhorn and west of East Troy.

Another Spotter Network report of a tornado 2 miles northeast of Beloit noted falling debris.

The Rock County 911 center received no damage reports.

The Gazette’s rain gauge registered 1.65 inches of rain Saturday.