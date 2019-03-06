JANESVILLE

Ruger Avenue from Wuthering Hills Drive to Highway 14 will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday, March 7-8, according to a city news release.

The Rock County Department of Public Works will be removing trees for a future reconstruction project. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.

For more information, call Jim Babcock at 608-295-2618 or Karissa Chapman Greer at 608-755-3163.