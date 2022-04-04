01STOCK_FLOODING

JANESVILLE

Slow, no-wake speed restrictions were declared on a section of the Rock River, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Current water levels measure 6.57 feet at the US Geological Survey Gauge in Afton. County Ordinance requires speed restrictions when water levels exceed 6.5 feet, according to the news release.

Speed restrictions will be enforced on the Rock River between the Indianford Dam and the W B R T Townline Road Bridge.

Deputies will place slow, no-wake signs along the river at public access points, according to the release.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you