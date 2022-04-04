Portion of Rock River under slow, no-wake speed restriction Gazette staff Apr 4, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLESlow, no-wake speed restrictions were declared on a section of the Rock River, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release.Current water levels measure 6.57 feet at the US Geological Survey Gauge in Afton. County Ordinance requires speed restrictions when water levels exceed 6.5 feet, according to the news release.Speed restrictions will be enforced on the Rock River between the Indianford Dam and the W B R T Townline Road Bridge.Deputies will place slow, no-wake signs along the river at public access points, according to the release. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Social_feed Recommended for you Trending Now Police: Three minors arrested for arson after fire at Janesville Kohl’s Janesville man arrested on suspected fourth OWI charge Sunday night in Janesville Death notices for March 29, 2022 Local Freedom Fest canceled for 2022, likely beyond Death notices for March 31, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form