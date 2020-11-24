BELOIT

Two miles of southbound Interstate 90/39 will close overnight starting Tuesday, Dec. 1, for reconstruction work, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.

Crews will be setting girders for a new southbound flyover ramp during the closure. Southbound traffic will be detoured from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1-2.

Travelers will be detoured to the County S/Shopiere Road interchange then south on Shopiere Road to Hart Road. Drivers should turn left onto Hart Road, connecting to southbound Interstate 43 then to I-90/39.

Work is weather dependent and subject to change.

For more information or updates, visit facebook.com/wisconsini3990project.