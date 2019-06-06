JANESVILLE

A section of East Court Street will close to through traffic Monday through Friday, June 10 to 14, according to a city news release.

The closure spans from Parker Place to Wisconsin Street. Crews will work to install a new water lateral for the Rock County Courthouse.

Traffic will detour to Atwood Avenue then to East Milwaukee Street and Parker Place. Local access to the street will be maintained, but sidewalks on the south side will close to pedestrians.

Janesville Transit System routes and bus stop locations also will be affected. Outbound 1 and 5 bus routes will detour around the closure. The courthouse bus stop will move about 70 feet west and a temporary bus stop will be placed at the corner of Atwood Avenue and Court Street.

For more information about bus routes, call 608-755-3150.