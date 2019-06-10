190610_COURTST01
A section of East Court Street will be closed all week between South Parker Drive and Parker Place adjacent to the Rock County Courthouse as crews place water pipes that will feed a new sprinkler system that’s being installed in the courthouse’s east parking deck. The sprinklers are part of a larger set of security upgrades rolling out at the courthouse.

 Neil Johnson

JANESVILLE

A section of East Court Street will be closed to through traffic until Friday, June 14.

The closure spans from Parker Place to Wisconsin Street. Crews will work to install a new water lateral for the Rock County Courthouse.

Traffic will detour to Atwood Avenue then to East Milwaukee Street and Parker Place. Local access to the street will be maintained, but sidewalks on the south side will close to pedestrians.

190610_COURTST02
Jay Blohn, a crew member of Interstate Sawing Co. of West Bend, saws into pavement along East Court Street as an excavator digs up and removes cut up portions of the street Monday in Janesville. The closure spans from Parker Place to Wisconsin Street and will remain closed until Friday.

Janesville Transit System routes and bus stop locations also will be affected. Outbound 1 and 5 bus routes will detour around the closure. The courthouse bus stop will move about 70 feet west and a temporary bus stop will be placed at the corner of Atwood Avenue and Court Street.

For more information about bus routes, call 608-755-3150.

