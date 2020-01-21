JANESVILLE
A 26-year-old Janesville woman was arrested after authorities say she sold cocaine to officers during a series of drug buys police had set up.
Police on Monday arrested Kadee Russell, 26, Janesville, at the Janesville Police Department following an investigation into a set of controlled buys of cocaine, Janesville police said.
Russell was arrested on suspicion of delivery of cocaine, maintaining a drug trafficking vehicle, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the alert.
Police did not give more details, and it’s not clear if Russell remained in custody after the arrest Monday.