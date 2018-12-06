01STOCK_SOCIALSECURITY

JANESVILLE—Callers posing as Social Security employees have been trying to get local residents to reveal their Social Security numbers and bank account information recently, Janesville police said in a news release.

The phony caller says the government needs the information so it can send money or because the information was lost in a computer glitch.

The Social Security Administration says it will not send an email asking for personal information, such as your Social Security number, date of birth, or other private information and advises people not respond to such messages.

To check whether a message is real or a scam, people can contact their local Social Security office or call the agency at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778).

To report suspicious activity, please call the Office of the Inspector General hot line at 1-800-269-0271. (TTY 1-866-501-2101.)

A public fraud reporting form is also available online at OIG’s website: https://www.socialsecurity.gov/fraudreport/oig/public_fraud_reporting/form.htm.

